Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 shot in Forestbrook area shopping mall; suspect wanted, Horry County police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating after someone was shot in the Forestbrook area early Friday morning.

According to HCPD, the shooting happened off Belle Terre Blvd near Hwy 501 after a fight.

The report states that officers found the gunshot victim inside a business located in the shopping mall.

One person sustained a non-life-threatening injury and officers are searching for the suspect.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Ashlie Ferris,(20), was driving back home in February of 2022 from her parents ,John and...
‘A never-ending nightmare with a happy ending’: Horry County family speaks out after hit-and-run
The smell of pulled pork and smoked ribs will fill the air this weekend for the 13th annual...
Roll up your sleeves! 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
Alex Murdaugh is brought into the courtroom during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the...
Defense argues key evidence misleading in Murdaugh murder trial
Riley Eckard
Teen pleads guilty in deadly 2021 Myrtle Beach shooting

Latest News

Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
.
‘Everybody is cheering him on’: Duo ready to rock and roll through Myrtle Beach Marathon
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh to be sentenced in murders of wife, son after impact statements
South Carolina State University
Shooting on campus injures student at SC State