1 shot in Forestbrook area shopping mall; suspect wanted, Horry County police say
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating after someone was shot in the Forestbrook area early Friday morning.
According to HCPD, the shooting happened off Belle Terre Blvd near Hwy 501 after a fight.
The report states that officers found the gunshot victim inside a business located in the shopping mall.
One person sustained a non-life-threatening injury and officers are searching for the suspect.
