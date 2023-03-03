1 shot in Forestbrook area shopping mall; suspect wanted, Horry County police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating after someone was shot in the Forestbrook area early Friday morning.

According to HCPD, the shooting happened off Belle Terre Blvd near Hwy 501 after a fight.

The report states that officers found the gunshot victim inside a business located in the shopping mall.

One person sustained a non-life-threatening injury and officers are searching for the suspect.

