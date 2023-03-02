Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Teen pleads guilty in deadly 2021 Ocean Blvd. shooting

The South Carolina teen received a 10 year sentence
Riley Eckard
Riley Eckard(15th Circuit Solicitor)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A South Carolina teen pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a 2021 deadly Myrtle Beach shooting Tuesday.

On March 25, 2021, Myrtle Beach police were called to the Waterpark Hotel along South Ocean Boulevard for a shooting. Inside one of the rooms, officers found large amounts of drugs and 43-year-old Jermaine Stewart with a gunshot wound. He later died.

Riley Eckard, who was 16 at the time, was one of eight suspects taken into custody.

Eckard was waived up to General Sessions Court and charged as an adult. His case was on the trial roster for later this month.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper sentenced Eckard to 10 years in prison for the incident. The charge of voluntary manslaughter carries a penalty of 2 to 30.

Two other people face pending murder charges in the case and their cases will be heard at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kara Morgan Cribb
Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond
Oaks of Loris and Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Facilities could be shut down after an...
DHEC documents reveal serious issues at 2 Horry County assisted living facilities
Quentin Brayboy
Deputies make arrest after 1 killed, 1 hurt in Robeson County shooting
Ashlie Ferris,(20), was driving back home in February of 2022 from her parents ,John and...
‘It’s kind of like a never-ending nightmare with a happy ending’: Family speaks out after hit-and-run
Myrtle Beach police were called to a domestic violence situation off Wildwood Trail on...
Police investigate domestic violence incident in Myrtle Beach neighborhood

Latest News

.
The 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
LIVE: Day 28: Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
The smell of pulled pork and smoked ribs will fill the air this weekend for the 13th annual...
Roll up your sleeves! 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
A few light showers will be possible throughout the day with the best chances this afternoon...
FIRST ALERT: A few showers today, winds increase to end the week