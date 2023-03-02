Teen pleads guilty in deadly 2021 Ocean Blvd. shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A South Carolina teen pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a 2021 deadly Myrtle Beach shooting Tuesday.

On March 25, 2021, Myrtle Beach police were called to the Waterpark Hotel along South Ocean Boulevard for a shooting. Inside one of the rooms, officers found large amounts of drugs and 43-year-old Jermaine Stewart with a gunshot wound. He later died.

Riley Eckard, who was 16 at the time, was one of eight suspects taken into custody.

Eckard was waived up to General Sessions Court and charged as an adult. His case was on the trial roster for later this month.

The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cooper sentenced Eckard to 10 years in prison for the incident. The charge of voluntary manslaughter carries a penalty of 2 to 30.

Two other people face pending murder charges in the case and their cases will be heard at a later date.

