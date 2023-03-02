Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

School bus driver accused of inappropriately touching 3 young girls

Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young...
Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young girls over a two-year period.(Kenner Police Department)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A man who worked as a school bus driver in Louisiana has been arrested and booked on three counts of juvenile sex crimes, according to police.

An investigation into Jefferson Parish Schools bus driver Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, began in February after authorities received information that he inappropriately touched three girls between the ages of 5 and 10.

The girls said Wetekamm, a family friend, touched each of them on their genitals within a two-year period when they were alone with him. The victims were not students who rode on his bus, officials said.

Wetekamm was arrested on Tuesday. Detectives say incriminating evidence was found on his cell phone but did not say what that entailed.

A spokesperson for the school system says Wetekamm has been placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Wetekamm is facing three counts of sexual battery involving victims under the age of thirteen.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kara Morgan Cribb
Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond
Oaks of Loris and Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Facilities could be shut down after an...
DHEC documents reveal serious issues at 2 Horry County assisted living facilities
Ashlie Ferris,(20), was driving back home in February of 2022 from her parents ,John and...
‘A never-ending nightmare with a happy ending’: Horry County family speaks out after hit-and-run
Quentin Brayboy
Deputies make arrest after 1 killed, 1 hurt in Robeson County shooting
Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
BLOG: Day 28: Jury begins deliberation in Murdaugh murder trial

Latest News

Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Darlington fire captain recovering after cutting torch explosion
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
.
Lake City aims to provide outlet, career paths for kids with esports program
.
The 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
Teen pleads guilty in deadly 2021 Myrtle Beach shooting
Teen pleads guilty in deadly 2021 Myrtle Beach shooting