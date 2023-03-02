Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Roll up your sleeves! 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend

By Makayla Evans
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The smell of pulled pork and smoked ribs will fill the air this weekend for the 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival.

The BBQ-filled weekend draws in thousands each year and is one of the town’s biggest events.

The two-day event kicks off Friday with the “Anything but BBQ” night where competing teams will sell hot dogs, burgers, wings and more.

Then Saturday, the BBQ competition begins with four teams looking to take home a trophy.

The festival is free to get into, but make sure to bring your wallet because there will be more than 70 vendors.

There will also be two stages for live music and plenty of activities for kids like a bouncy house and super slide.

Bob Hellyer, Mayor of Surfside Beach, said it’s a fun event for the whole family.

“This is the first opportunity that our residents have and everyone else to get out and meet and greet and get together. Plus, it’s all over great barbecue, great music and we’re looking forward to it,” said Hellyer.

The “Anything but BBQ” night starts Friday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Yaupon parking lot.

The BBQ Festival kicks off Saturday, at 10:00 a.m. with the BBQ competition starting at 1:00 p.m.

The festival will be on Surfside and Yaupon drives, and you can park in the public lots on those streets or on side streets.

