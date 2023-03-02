Police: Driver killed after vehicle collides with tractor-trailer on I-95

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A man died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 earlier this week, according to officials.

The Lumberton Police Department said the wreck happened Tuesday north of the I-74 interchange as the tractor-trailer was stopped due to backed-up traffic in the area.

A Nissan Altima driven by 37-year-old Timothy Clark, of Rowland, then collided with the tractor-trailer from behind.

Police said Clark “failed to reduce speed” at the time of the crash and died as a result. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.