Loris Police Department requests ‘Flock Safety’ cameras, increased wages for officers

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Loris police officers could soon have a new way to keep an eye on who is in the city.

“This is not a wide angle, this is not something that’s shooting like hundreds of feet down the road,” said Lieutenant Larry Williams.

Williams addressed the safety committee in a meeting Wednesday afternoon, asking for Flock Safety cameras to be installed at four points throughout the city.

“Right now the cost is about $2,500 per camera per year. That cost is going up due to Flock’s cost to about $3,000 per year per camera at the start of April,” said Williams.

Loris wants to join other departments like Conway and Horry County PD in using the cameras at entry points to the city. The cameras scan every license plate coming in and if there is a hit connected to a crime or investigation, an alert is sent to any patrol officer’s computer.

“We only get the alerts if the tag comes back as something unusual,” said Williams.

The police department is currently fully staffed and the city wants to keep it that way, by raising officer salaries.

“You know we’re trying to be competitive within our area and agencies that are our size. In order for us to grow as a department, we have to be able to get our officers who are here now, to stay here by getting our base pay a little higher,” said Chief Gary Buley.

Buley said he wants to avoid a mass exodus of personnel like other departments are currently dealing with.

“Mullins had to shut down the police department for the evening shift. They have no officers patrolling at night because they can’t get the officers. They just put their pay up to $42,000,” said Buley.

No votes were taken as the committee works to present the recommendations and requests to the city council in a future meeting.

