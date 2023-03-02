Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County boy celebrates turning 5 with ‘biggest birthday’ granted by Make-a-Wish South Carolina

Cam Jordan's wish came true with the biggest birthday party!
By Julia Richardson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Make-a-Wish South Carolina granted a wish for a South Carolina boy who hoped to have the biggest birthday celebration as he turned 5 years old.

Cam Jordan, who celebrated his 5th birthday Wednesday, was born several weeks early about the size of a ruler with cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

“Five years ago, I gave birth to a one-pound miracle,” said Mary Copeland, Cam’s mom.

Cam spent 92 days in the NICU before Mary could bring him home.

“There were many days where we didn’t think we would even have him or even celebrate a 5th birthday,” said Copeland.

But, his struggles don’t stop him from brightening everyone’s, including his teacher’s, day.

“He’s one of those kids that we say, you know, what’s your teacher ‘why’, he’s one of those, that guy that keeps me coming back every day,” said Cara Hoffnagle, Cam’s teacher.

Cam had the biggest birthday wish ever on Wednesday morning, with the help of hundreds of his classmates at Ocean Drive Elementary, who cheered him on in a birthday parade and threw him a birthday party.

Luis and Susan Kinkle, volunteers with Make-a-Wish South Carolina, said they’d been in contact with Cam’s family for a couple of years, but COVID put a pause on plans. They said they were happy to see Cam’s wish finally come true.

“It’s something that the family and Cam are going to remember for a very, very long time,” said Luis Kinkle.

The school also rallied together to make another one of Cam’s wishes come true, a sensory garden. Cam will have one at home, as well as one outside of his classroom, filled with rocks Ocean Drive students painted.

“Our administrators and school team at Ocean Drive Elementary, we definitely wouldn’t be where we are without them,” said Copeland.

But, Copeland also said they wouldn’t be where they are without their family, especially Cam’s older brother, Carter Davis.

“My little brother means the world to me, that’s all I can really say,” said Davis.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

