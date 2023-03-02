Submit a Tip
‘He is the toughest person’: Darlington Fire Dept. captain recovering after cutting torch explosion

Darlington County Fire Capt. Johnny Deas is recovering from severe burns after a cutting torch...
Darlington County Fire Capt. Johnny Deas is recovering from severe burns after a cutting torch explosion.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – A captain with the Darlington Fire Department is recovering at a burn center in Georgia after an explosion.

Clint Deas, the son of Capt. Johnny Deas, said his family owns a sign business and they were working around 9 a.m. Wednesday at Patriot Chevrolet to remove a sign.

Clint Deas said they were using a cutting torch and it started acting funny.

Johnny Deas asked his son to hand him the cutting torch when all of a sudden there was a loud whistle, an explosion and then there was fire all around them, according to Clint Deas.

A Darlington Fire captain is recovering after he was severely burned when a cutting torch...
A Darlington Fire captain is recovering after he was severely burned when a cutting torch exploded.

Clint Deas said his father suffered 2nd-degree burns to his right leg, 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on his left leg, along with minor burns to his arms. He is being treated at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.

But despite the severe injuries, he said his father is in good spirits.

“He told me last night he would be ready to go again by Monday of next week, but that is his personality,” Clint Deas said. “He is the toughest person I have ever seen so he was in really good spirits.”

He said the doctors should know more about his father’s recovery on Thursday after they have finished cleaning his wounds.

Clint Deas said he’s not sure at this point what caused the cutting torch to malfunction.

