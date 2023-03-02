Ford seeks patent to repossess cars remotely

(CNN) - Ford has applied for a patent for technology that would allow cars to repossess themselves remotely.

If the owner of a vehicle ignores warnings about missed payments, the suggested technology will disable features of the car such as air conditioning, GPS, cruise control, and radio. They say it could also make irritating sounds when the car is being driven.

After this, the car could lock the owner out.

If the owner still doesn’t make the necessary payments, they say the vehicle may drive itself to a spot for a tow truck to pick it up, or to an impound lot, repossession agency or lending institution.

If the repossession costs more than the vehicle is worth, officials say the car may be able to drive itself to a junkyard.

Ford applies for patent to repossess cars remotely (CNN Newsource/US Patent and Trade Office)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.