FIRST ALERT: A few showers today, winds increase to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances are back in the forecast along with increasing winds to end the work week.

TODAY

Another round of warm weather continues with the risk of a few spotty showers today. As we end the work week, we’ll see the winds increase ahead the system that brings a cold front on Friday. Highs will be warm today with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s again. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans but just prepare for a few light showers. We will hold onto the chance of a light shower this morning but the best risk of a passing shower arrives during the afternoon and into the evening hours.

A few light showers will be possible throughout the day with the best chances this afternoon and into the evening. (WMBF)

Rain chances will creep up to 40% this evening. No heavy rain is expected.

Winds pick up today and continue with gusty winds by Friday. (WMBF)

WINDY FRIDAY, WATCHING THE STORM THREAT

A warm front will move through the region overnight and bring a round of showers through the early morning hours, just before sunrise. This will keep those early morning chances around and also increase the wind field throughout the day.

A few light showers in the morning followed by a windy Friday on tap. (WMBF)

There’s a good chunk of Friday that remains dry. In fact, partly cloudy skies and windy conditions will be the main story through the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours. High temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 70s near the beaches. As you move inland, another round of 80s is expected for afternoon highs.

The approaching cold front will move into the Carolinas late on Friday. In addition, very strong winds will develop in the upper atmosphere through the day. These features could support the risk of a couple strong to severe storms to our west by Friday afternoon. Thankfully, the moisture remains limited and should weaken those storms dramatically by Friday evening as they move into the Pee Dee & Grand Strand. It’s looking most likely there will be a few spotty showers late in the evening, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on the trends.

We're in a LEVEL 1 risk for strong storms on Friday. At this point, that severe weather threat is very limited and looking to be more gusty showers than anything. (WMBF)

Because of the limited moisture, we actually we’re downgraded to a LEVEL 1 severe weather risk for Friday evening.

It's not much but a few showers with gusty winds will be ahead of that cold front. Any severe weather threat should end as that line moves through during the evening hours. (WMBF)

The more noticeable and widespread impacts from the front will be the strong winds on Friday. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be common with a few gusts up to 45 mph possible. These winds could lead to an increased risk of wildfire through the day.

Expect Friday to be WINDY. Partly cloudy skies but windy ahead of the incoming cold front. (WMBF)

WEEKEND FORECAST

After the cold front moves through, cooler temperatures will move in. Highs on Saturday will reach the low-mid 70s. On Sunday, we will fall into the mid-60s.

Highs will fall into the weekend with the lower 70s on Saturday. We're in the 60s for highs on Sunday. (WMBF)

