Federal government allocates $70M to help restore beaches from North Myrtle to Pawleys Island

Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach.
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach.(Andrew Dockery)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Millions of dollars will be spent to help restore Grand Strand and South Strand beaches that were heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Charleston District announced it’s been given $97 million dollars from The Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act 2023 to repair damages to several beaches in Myrtle Beach, Folly Beach and Pawleys Island.

The projects will be 100% federally funded, with no cost to the sponsor.

“The District is excited to be able to partner with these beach communities to rehabilitate the beaches back to pre-storm conditions where they will once again be able to provide risk reduction to the infrastructure of these beautiful public coastal communities that we all can enjoy,” said Lt. Col Drew Johannes, the District’s Commanding Officer. “The repair of these projects will reduce coastal storm risk and protect the beaches that provide far-reaching economic and recreational opportunities for the entire state of South Carolina.”

To address the extensive beach erosion by Hurricane Ian, $56 million will go toward Grand Strand beaches, which includes North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and Garden City. The city of North Myrtle Beach announced that $13 million of that funding will be used to restore its beaches.

RELATED COVERAGE | Army Corps of Engineers receives federal funding to help replenish beaches in North Myrtle Beach

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates that North Myrtle Beach will receive 350,000 cubic yards of sand, Myrtle Beach will receive 650,000 cubic yards of sand and the Surfside Beach and Garden City area will get 500,000 cubic yards of sand. To put this into perspective, that’s about 150,000 dump truckloads from offshore sand sources.

Pawleys Island, which was closest to where Hurricane Ian made landfall, will receive $14 million for emergency rehabilitation. About 200,000 cubic yards of sand will help restore a 1.2-mile section of Pawleys Island. The money will also go toward repairing and replacing sand fencing and vegetation on the dunes.

Folly Beach in the Charleston area will receive $27 million for emergency sand replacement due to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

