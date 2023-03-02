Dump truck crash closes lanes in Conway; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is headed to the hospital and lanes are closed after a crash involving a dump truck in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the single-vehicle crash at Dobros Road and Depot Road happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday. The dump truck is overturned.

The Conway Police Department is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.