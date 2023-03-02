Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dump truck crash closes lanes in Conway; 1 hurt

Dump truck crash closes lanes
Dump truck crash closes lanes(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is headed to the hospital and lanes are closed after a crash involving a dump truck in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the single-vehicle crash at Dobros Road and Depot Road happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday. The dump truck is overturned.

The Conway Police Department is investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays, and for the safety of those on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kara Morgan Cribb
Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond
Oaks of Loris and Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Facilities could be shut down after an...
DHEC documents reveal serious issues at 2 Horry County assisted living facilities
Ashlie Ferris,(20), was driving back home in February of 2022 from her parents ,John and...
‘A never-ending nightmare with a happy ending’: Horry County family speaks out after hit-and-run
Quentin Brayboy
Deputies make arrest after 1 killed, 1 hurt in Robeson County shooting
Myrtle Beach police were called to a domestic violence situation off Wildwood Trail on...
Police investigate domestic violence incident in Myrtle Beach neighborhood

Latest News

.
The 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
File photo of a snorkeler
CA couple says snorkeling tour group left them behind in waters off Lanai
Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
LIVE: Day 28: Closing arguments conclude in Murdaugh murder trial
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86