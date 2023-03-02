Coastal Youth Theatre with Theatre of the Republic presents: Disney’s Newsies Jr

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsboys’ expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions.

Together, the newsies learn that they are stronger united and create a movement to fight for what’s right.

Including the now-classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” Newsies JR. is a timeless story full of spirit and heart.

You can check out the show March 3rd, 4th, 5th!

