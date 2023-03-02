Child taped to chair at Columbia school, teacher’s aide facing cruelty charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher’s aide is charged with cruelty to children after she allegedly taped a student’s legs in an elementary school.

Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said Olivia Michelle Murray, 25, was arrested at her home on Wednesday, March, 2nd.

A warrant said Murray was working as a teacher’s aide at Seven Oaks Elementary School 4K. The incident report said she duct-taped a student’s legs to a chair. The warrant also stated the incident happened after the teacher stepped away from the classroom for a few moments, during which Murray taped the child’s legs.

Sheriff Jay Koon said, “Murray told detectives the student had been moved to the back of the classroom for being disruptive and not listening.”

The district issued a statement in response to the arrest,

“An employee of School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties was arrested on March 1, 2023, based on her alleged conduct toward a student earlier that day. At School District Five, we work hard to ensure a safe learning environment at our schools and work closely with law enforcement to make safety our top priority.”

“Due to the alleged conduct, the individual is no longer employed with the district, and we are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. Because of the ongoing investigation, School District Five will have no further comment at this time.”

Murray was granted a $1087 surety bond. A court date was set for March 28th.

