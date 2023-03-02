Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Child taped to chair at Columbia school, teacher’s aide facing cruelty charge

Olivia Michelle Murray, 25
Olivia Michelle Murray, 25(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher’s aide is charged with cruelty to children after she allegedly taped a student’s legs in an elementary school.

Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said Olivia Michelle Murray, 25, was arrested at her home on Wednesday, March, 2nd.

A warrant said Murray was working as a teacher’s aide at Seven Oaks Elementary School 4K. The incident report said she duct-taped a student’s legs to a chair. The warrant also stated the incident happened after the teacher stepped away from the classroom for a few moments, during which Murray taped the child’s legs.

Sheriff Jay Koon said, “Murray told detectives the student had been moved to the back of the classroom for being disruptive and not listening.”

The district issued a statement in response to the arrest,

“An employee of School District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties was arrested on March 1, 2023, based on her alleged conduct toward a student earlier that day. At School District Five, we work hard to ensure a safe learning environment at our schools and work closely with law enforcement to make safety our top priority.”

“Due to the alleged conduct, the individual is no longer employed with the district, and we are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. Because of the ongoing investigation, School District Five will have no further comment at this time.”

Murray was granted a $1087 surety bond. A court date was set for March 28th.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kara Morgan Cribb
Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond
Oaks of Loris and Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Facilities could be shut down after an...
DHEC documents reveal serious issues at 2 Horry County assisted living facilities
Ashlie Ferris,(20), was driving back home in February of 2022 from her parents ,John and...
‘A never-ending nightmare with a happy ending’: Horry County family speaks out after hit-and-run
Quentin Brayboy
Deputies make arrest after 1 killed, 1 hurt in Robeson County shooting
Myrtle Beach police were called to a domestic violence situation off Wildwood Trail on...
Police investigate domestic violence incident in Myrtle Beach neighborhood

Latest News

.
The 13th annual Surfside Beach BBQ Festival kicks off this weekend
Police: Driver killed after vehicle collides with tractor-trailer on I-95
Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
LIVE: Day 28: Juror removed before Murdaugh defense presents closing arguments
A bill advancing at the State House would ban South Carolina cities and counties from enacting...
Impeachment inquiry resolution filed in $3.5 billion state accounting error