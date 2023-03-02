Are you a winner? $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A shopper in Surfside Beach won $50,000 playing the lottery.

Someone visiting the Refuel store at 1300 Hwy. 17 N. in Surfside Beach purchased a winning Powerball® ticket for Wednesday’s drawing.

Powerball® – Wednesday, March 1

2 - 9 - 28 - 36 - 53 Powerball®: 4

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

