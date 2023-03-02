Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 hurt in Highway 501 crash, officials say
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash on Highway 501, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a three-vehicle wreck at around 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of University Plaza Drive in Conway.

At least one of the vehicles also overturned due to the crash.

The two people injured were taken to a hospital, but no additional word was provided on their condition.

As of 11:30 a.m., all lanes have been reopened following the crash.

