‘We don’t have the space here’: North Myrtle Beach Humane Society looks to raise $6.5M for new shelter

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society needs the community’s help to get them into a new home.

The organization is looking to raise $6.5 million to build a new facility across the street from its current on Bay Street. The property has been donated to the humane society, but it just needs a facility built on it.

Over the last five years, it has collected over $1.2 million.

Executive Director Tina Hunter said it costs about $670,000 a year to keep the shelter up and running. The city of North Myrtle Beach allocates $130,000 to the humane society, but the rest is up to them to raise, making it tougher to set aside funding for a new home.

MORE INFORMATION | Donate to the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society

“Just in the last three to four years, all of our expenses have nearly doubled, which means we have to work even harder to try and raise this money, just to keep the doors open, then on top of that try to create some revenue to build a shelter for our community,” Hunter explained.

She said the humane society takes in all animals, including strays, mistreated animals and those surrendered to the shelter.

But as the community grows, it’s getting harder to keep up with all the animals in need.

“The truth is we just don’t have the resources. We don’t have the financial capacity and we don’t have the space here to take in every animal that people want to bring to us,” Hunter said.

The current shelter can hold nearly 90 cats and about 45 dogs.

The design for the new facility would help increase their housing ability by roughly 35%.

Renderings for the new North Myrtle Beach Humane Society building. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Humane Society)

Last weekend, the humane society was able to raise nearly $30,000 through its annual Macaroni Mania Fundraiser.

Hunter said the community’s generosity proves they will meet their goal.

“The community cares about these animals and they believe in our work and they came out this weekend in thousands to prove that,” Hunter said.

She added that while they are always looking for monetary donations, people volunteering their time to their humane society is just as valuable.

“We are constantly looking for fosters. That is probably our number one volunteer need. It could be for a week, or it could be for two months,” Hunter said.

Hunter hopes to have some kind of groundbreaking on the new North Myrtle Beach Humane Society building by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

