Sheriff’s office scales back search operation for missing Laurinburg woman

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of man hours and dollars have been put into the search for a missing Laurinburg woman, but one agency is scaling back its efforts.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey announced on Wednesday that the search for Brenda Covington has been scaled back to a missing person operation. It means that the sheriff’s office will investigate all leads and clues, but won’t have an active search team looking for her.

The announcement comes one day after officials announced the search for Covington has now become a recovery operation rather than a rescue mission.

A Silver Alert was issued for Covington late Friday.

The sheriff’s office said there have been multiple agencies in North and South Carolina involved in the search for Covington who suffers from dementia.

The Scotland County Rescue Squad said over 400 people from 59 agencies have helped out in the search since Friday. The Rescue Squad said it has put in over 4,000 man hours and has cost an estimated $150,000 to conduct the search operation.

Crews refocused their search efforts on Tuesday to the area of Produce Market and McGirts Bridge roads after receiving new information on possible whereabouts.

Authorities are asking the community to look over their doorbell and security cameras for any sign of Covington any time from 2 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

They also asked people to look around their properties in areas where someone could seek shelter or hide, such as outbuildings, bushes or dog houses.

Covington is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 910-277-3231.

