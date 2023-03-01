See smoke? 225-acre controlled burn taking place near Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re near Highway 90 or the Carolina Forest area, you may see some smoke, but don’t be alarmed.

A 225-acre controlled burn is taking place on Wednesday near Highway 90 and International Drive in the Conway area.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission’s website shows it’s a hazard reduction burn, which helps to burn up pine needs, vines and shrubs that can help fuel fires.

Horry County Fire Rescue warns people that they may see smoke in the air for an extended period of time.

