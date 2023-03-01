Submit a Tip
See smoke? 225-acre controlled burn taking place near Highway 90

A 225-acre controlled burn is taking place Wednesday near Highway 90 and International Drive in the Conway area.
A 225-acre controlled burn is taking place Wednesday near Highway 90 and International Drive in the Conway area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re near Highway 90 or the Carolina Forest area, you may see some smoke, but don’t be alarmed.

A 225-acre controlled burn is taking place on Wednesday near Highway 90 and International Drive in the Conway area.

MORE INFORMATION | South Carolina Forestry Commission Active Fires Map

The South Carolina Forestry Commission’s website shows it’s a hazard reduction burn, which helps to burn up pine needs, vines and shrubs that can help fuel fires.

Horry County Fire Rescue warns people that they may see smoke in the air for an extended period of time.

