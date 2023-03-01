SCHP: Pedestrian killed by minivan in Darlington County
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed by a minivan Tuesday night.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was hit and killed by a Chrysler Town and Country while walking along Highway 52 just south of Darlington just after 9 p.m.
The driver was taken to the hospital.
No further information is currently available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.