Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police investigate domestic violence incident in Myrtle Beach neighborhood

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police were called to a domestic violence incident on Wednesday night.

WMBF News started asking questions after receiving pictures from viewers of several officers in a neighborhood in the area of 65th Avenue North and Wildwood Trial.

As of 6:30 p.m., Myrtle Beach police have cleared the scene and at this point no one is in custody.

Details are limited at this time.

Check back with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Doyle
Day 32: Nonprofit announces ‘nothing more’ it can do in search for Tyler Doyle
Kara Morgan Cribb
Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond
Oaks of Loris and Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Facilities could be shut down after an...
DHEC documents reveal serious issues at 2 Horry County assisted living facilities
Keyhamis Stanley
Man accused of firing shots outside Molly Darcy’s Irish Pub in North Myrtle Beach
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

Latest News

.
Police investigate domestic violence incident in Myrtle Beach neighborhood
The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society is looking for donations to help them raise enough money...
‘We don’t have the space here’: North Myrtle Beach Humane Society looks to raise $6.5M for new shelter
.
WMBF Investigates: Why is the North Myrtle Beach city manager wearing a body camera?
.
‘We don’t have the space here’: North Myrtle Beach Humane Society looks to raise $6.5M for new shelter