NEW INFO: Man charged with DWI after SUV takes out gas pumps, fire hydrant in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort man is facing multiple charges, including DWI, after police say his SUV took out fuel pumps at a convenience store, a nearby fire hydrant, and damaged three other vehicles.

Morehead City police said the crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Speedway on Arendell Street, seriously injuring an elderly woman.

William Roberts, Jr. was charged with DWI, careless and reckless driving, speeding, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

Police said the 58-year-old man was speeding on Arendell Street, ran off the right side of the road, went across a parking lot of Port City Motors, and onto 4th Street. That’s where his SUV clipped a van that was stopped for the light on 4th Street, hit the fire hydrant and trees before plowing into the parking lot of the Speedway, according to officers.

Roberts’ SUV then hit another SUV that was at a fuel pump, with the impact pushing the other vehicle 15 feet forward. Police said the speeding SUV then hit the fuel pump, causing it to fall over onto a fourth vehicle that was on the other side.

Roberts and two others were injured in the crash. Dolores Stebner, 83, was flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries, according to police. The hospital Wednesday afternoon said the woman was now in fair condition.

Damage to the four vehicles is estimated at $16,300, $10,000 to the fuel pumps, and $3,000 to the fire hydrant.

