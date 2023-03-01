Nearly 100 CCU athletes visit, read to Horry County kindergartners

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina student-athletes went from the college campus to an elementary school classroom on Wednesday morning.

For the 21st year, CCU student-athletes visited kindergarten classrooms and read to students for the United Way of Horry County’s “Caring for Kindergartners” event.

“I think it’s important for our players, number one, to remember where they came from. They were this age at one point with aspirations and dreams of being a college football player and they’re blessed and fortunate to do that. And to give back a show the young boys and girls you can reach your dreams whatever that is,” said CCU Head Football Coach Tim Beck.

CCU Head Football Coach Tim Beck reads to Horry County kindergarten students during United Way's "Caring for Kindergartners" event. (Source: WMBF News)

Eighty-six athletes from all CCU varsity sports went to several kindergarten classrooms in Horry County Schools and read “The Couch Potato” to encourage students to get up and be active.

Dawn McKinney, the principal of Palmetto Bays Elementary School, said it’s good to have college students come into the classroom and inspire the younger generation.

“It’s good to see kids doing things with little children in positive ways showing that they care even as teenagers and young adults that little kids matter and they are the future of our world,” said McKinney.

Caring for Kindergartners was launched in 2003 by then-CCU Head Football Coach David Bennett. It started as a community service project for the football team but has grown over the past two decades.

