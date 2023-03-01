Myrtle Beach police officers rescue driver, child after car crashes into pond
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a pond Tuesday evening with a child on board.
Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. near Myrtle Beach International Airport. The child was able to get out of the vehicle, but officers jumped into the pond to break the windows and pull the driver out.
A woman is in custody, and a DUI investigation is underway.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.