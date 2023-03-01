Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights

Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA, GRASSHOLME OBSERVATORY, GETTY, @UNKNOWNDAZZA)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, TALAT
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A spectacular atmospheric phenomenon that must be seen to be believed resulted in a rare and welcomed midair flight diversion.

The northern lights were in rare, remarkable form recently, and the cascading colors were enjoyed by folks all over the planet - and beyond.

Astronaut Josh Cassada shared on Twitter a stunner of a shot from the International Space Station with a caption that read, “Absolutely unreal.”

In Alaska, glimpses of phenomena produced by electromagnetic waves during geomagnetic storms are less rare, but certainly no less breathtaking.

In the UK, the Grassholme Observatory shared a timelapse video of the aurora borealis rolling across the sky, an event the observatory says is only visible a few times a year.

An Air Baltic flight was treated to a vivid view high above the Baltic Sea, and they weren’t the only flight to sight the lights. Images from at least two passenger flights went viral after the pilots made unscheduled midair loops to give folks on board plenty of chances to take in and take pics of the amazing views.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Doyle
Day 32: Nonprofit announces ‘nothing more’ it can do in search for Tyler Doyle
Kara Morgan Cribb
Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond
Keyhamis Stanley
Man accused of firing shots outside Molly Darcy’s Irish Pub in North Myrtle Beach
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Oaks of Loris and Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Facilities could be shut down after an...
DHEC documents reveal serious issues at 2 Horry County assisted living facilities

Latest News

The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
LIVE: Day 27: Final arguments to begin after Murdaugh jury visit to Moselle property
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Greece’s worst-ever rail crash kills dozens, crushes cars
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by minivan in Darlington County
Kara Morgan Cribb
Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond