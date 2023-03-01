Lee’s Inlet Apothecary along with Good Deed Goods are celebrating 20 years of serving Murrles Inlet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Willie & Melissa Lee are the husband and wife team behind Lee’s Inlet Apothecary & Good Deed Goods in Murrells Inlet.
They believe in The Apothecary Difference.
They love they created a place in their community where people are taken care of and get to enjoy the nostalgia of a simpler time.
Good Deed Goods donates 10% back to charities and organizations throughout their community, nation, and world that we feel are making a difference for good.
They love offering their customers the opportunity to make an impact as they shop.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.