Lee’s Inlet Apothecary along with Good Deed Goods are celebrating 20 years of serving Murrles Inlet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Willie & Melissa Lee are the husband and wife team behind Lee’s Inlet Apothecary & Good Deed Goods in Murrells Inlet.

They believe in The Apothecary Difference.

They love they created a place in their community where people are taken care of and get to enjoy the nostalgia of a simpler time.

Good Deed Goods donates 10% back to charities and organizations throughout their community, nation, and world that we feel are making a difference for good.

They love offering their customers the opportunity to make an impact as they shop.

