Horry County Habitat for Humanity opens applications for interest-free mortgage Homebuyer program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Applications for Habitat for Humanity of Horry County’s homebuyer program are now open.

The nonprofit announced Wednesday the opening of applications for the Habitat Homebuyer program. Applications will be accepted through March 31 at noon.

To qualify for the Habitat Homebuyer program, applicants must have lived in Horry County for at least one year, fall within noted income limits, show a need for safe and affordable housing, and be willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Horry County.

The Homebuyer program is an 18- to 24-month program where families attend monthly financial classes, perform sweat equity hours, pay closing costs, pay down their current debt and agree to not take on any additional debt.

Upon completion of the program, families may purchase their Habitat home with an interest-free mortgage.

