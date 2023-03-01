Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Get ready for action and adventure with Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Myrtle Beach invites you to join the most famous pirate, Blackbeard, and his quartermaster, Calico Jack, as they lead the Crimson and Sapphire crews in a battle on land, on deck, in water, and high above full-sized pirate ships in an indoor hideaway lagoon!

Be amazed by beautiful mermaids, tropical birds, and much more, all while enjoying a fabulous four-course feast.

Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Doyle
Day 32: Nonprofit announces ‘nothing more’ it can do in search for Tyler Doyle
Kara Morgan Cribb
Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond
Keyhamis Stanley
Man accused of firing shots outside Molly Darcy’s Irish Pub in North Myrtle Beach
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Oaks of Loris and Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Facilities could be shut down after an...
DHEC documents reveal serious issues at 2 Horry County assisted living facilities

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Pirates Voyage Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Pirates Voyage Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Lee's Inlet Apothecary & Good Deed Goods Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Lee's Inlet Apothecary & Good Deed Goods