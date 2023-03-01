Submit a Tip
Georgetown man gets 10 years for drug trafficking after leaving ID behind

Ta’Veon Lawrence
Ta’Veon Lawrence(15th Circuit Solicitor)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect in a 2021 drug trafficking case, caught after leaving behind his wallet, received a 10-year sentence Monday.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, an officer was attempting a traffic stop on April 29, 2021, for a moving violation. That vehicle fled before stopping on a nearby street, where the driver ran away, authorities said.

The driver, Ta’Veon Lawrence, now 23, was identified by his driver’s license, which he left in the car. Investigators said drugs, a weapon and money were also found in the car.

Lawrence faced a penalty of seven to 25 years for the drug charge and a penalty of up to a year for the firearm charge.

Monday, Lawrence pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking heroin and unlawful carrying of a firearm. The Honorable Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Cooper, Jr., sentenced Lawrence to serve 10 years in prison for both charges.

