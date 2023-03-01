FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds & warm today, watching storm threat for Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re kicking off March on a warmer than normal note with highs above where we should be for the rest of the week.

TODAY

You will notice more clouds pass overhead through the day, but still plenty of sunshine is on tap. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s for the beaches where a developing sea breeze will keep readings cooler. Inland locations will climb into the upper 70s today.

A few more clouds today with highs in the upper 70s inland. The lower 70s continue at the beaches thanks to the developing sea breeze. (WMBF)

TOMORROW

On Thursday, another round of warm weather returns along with the risk of a few spotty showers as a cold front stalls just to our north. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s again.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. (WMBF)

As we head into Thursday night, the warm front will lift through the region and another round of light showers will be possible, especially as you are sleeping. This will bring in gusty winds and even warmer weather for Friday.

A few showers will be possible through the day but also again overnight Thursday. (WMBF)

FRIDAY STORM THREAT

The forecast on Friday isn’t an easy one. A strong cold front will move into the Carolinas. In addition, very strong winds will develop in the upper atmosphere through the day. These features could support the risk of a couple strong to severe storms on Friday. The only thing limiting our risk and confidence in this forecast is the lack of humidity. That dry atmosphere will work hard to keep thunderstorms to a minimum Friday afternoon and into the evening.

We're under a LEVEL 2 severe weather risk for Friday. This means there is a low chance for severe weather. (WMBF)

With enough ingredients in place, a LEVEL 2 severe weather outlook has been put into place for most of the region on Friday.

A cold front will bring a round of storms to the area on Friday. Depending on timing, some of these storms could be on the strong side. (WMBF)

Based on the latest data, the forecast calls for a very warm and windy day on Friday with winds that could gust to 40 mph. By the late afternoon and evening, a few showers and storms will be possible. A later arrival in the cold front would also diminish that threat for severe weather. Stay tuned to the Friday forecast as some changes are likely.

WEEKEND FORECAST

After the cold front moves through, cooler temperatures will move in. Highs on Saturday will reach the low-mid 70s. On Sunday, we will fall into the mid-60s.

Highs will fall through the weekend but still provide for a comfortable stretch of weather. (WMBF)

