FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds & warm today, watching storm threat for Friday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re kicking off March on a warmer than normal note with highs above where we should be for the rest of the week.
TODAY
You will notice more clouds pass overhead through the day, but still plenty of sunshine is on tap. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s for the beaches where a developing sea breeze will keep readings cooler. Inland locations will climb into the upper 70s today.
TOMORROW
On Thursday, another round of warm weather returns along with the risk of a few spotty showers as a cold front stalls just to our north. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s again.
As we head into Thursday night, the warm front will lift through the region and another round of light showers will be possible, especially as you are sleeping. This will bring in gusty winds and even warmer weather for Friday.
FRIDAY STORM THREAT
The forecast on Friday isn’t an easy one. A strong cold front will move into the Carolinas. In addition, very strong winds will develop in the upper atmosphere through the day. These features could support the risk of a couple strong to severe storms on Friday. The only thing limiting our risk and confidence in this forecast is the lack of humidity. That dry atmosphere will work hard to keep thunderstorms to a minimum Friday afternoon and into the evening.
With enough ingredients in place, a LEVEL 2 severe weather outlook has been put into place for most of the region on Friday.
Based on the latest data, the forecast calls for a very warm and windy day on Friday with winds that could gust to 40 mph. By the late afternoon and evening, a few showers and storms will be possible. A later arrival in the cold front would also diminish that threat for severe weather. Stay tuned to the Friday forecast as some changes are likely.
WEEKEND FORECAST
After the cold front moves through, cooler temperatures will move in. Highs on Saturday will reach the low-mid 70s. On Sunday, we will fall into the mid-60s.
