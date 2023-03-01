DHEC documents reveal serious issues at 2 Horry County assisted living facilities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WMBF) - Two local assisted living facilities could be shut down after the results of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), investigation.

According to documents WMBF News obtained through a Freedom of Information Act, DHEC denied the license renewal for Inlet Oaks, an assisted living facility in Murrells Inlet, on Feb. 3, 2023.

They said, “Compliance history was not the consideration that led to DHEC’s denial letter to Inlet Oaks, however, a list of the cited violations for this facility from January 2021-2023.”

The department also on Feb. 3, DHEC executed an Administrative Order against Oaks of Loris.

The documents state several violations that both Inlet Oaks and Oaks of Loris made within their facilities.

As for the findings of Inlet Oaks, the documents show there were violations with giving and organizing medication, but the facility overall failed to renew its license.

Within the findings for Oaks of Loris, they state, soiled linens were found within the facilities, a strong urine smell, cockroaches, and other insects including gnats, within bedrooms and bathrooms, mold inside bedrooms and throughout the entire building, and rooms that did not meet temperature requirements.

DHEC shared in a statement to WMBF News, “The ultimate goal is to have every facility operate in compliance with the current regulations to ensure residents are provided with safe, quality care. DHEC takes many factors into consideration prior to initiating an enforcement action.”

They also said, taking action on a facility’s license heavily impacts its residents, many of whom are elderly and also may be vulnerable. The department said this is why they typically first impose monetary penalties and provides compliance assistance as long as residents are not at immediate risk.

Currently, Capture Cares is the new management company that is responsible for Oaks of Loris.

Employee, Terry Mclean, told WMBF News they signed a contract from the previous company, Coastal Senior Solutions, in November of 2022 and took the facility over, and began making renovations.

Mclean says she had no idea how severe the issues were and claims Coastal Senior Care did not inform her of the violations and investigation with DHEC.

“We’ve already spent half a million dollars in renovations here. Not of money that we’ve made here, but the money that my husband and I have taken out of personal money, to ensure that these residents have a good place to stay because we care about people,” Mclean said. “We care about lives. I don’t know how that situation could have gone on that long.”

According to records, these two facilities Oaks of Loris and Inlet Oaks have the same parent company, Partners in Hope Inc. After DHEC took these two actions, the facilities filed Requests for Final Review (RFR) with the DHEC Board, which will stay the two actions pending appeal.

DHEC said they have 60 days from the date of receipt of a Request for Final Review (RFR) to decide whether the RFR will be considered by the RFR Committee.

