Deputies investigating shots fired in Georgetown County; no injuries reported
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating shots fired Tuesday evening in Georgetown County.
A vehicle was struck by gunfire on Williams Hill Drive according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
No one was injured.
Details are limited at this time.
Anyone with information should call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
