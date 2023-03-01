Submit a Tip
Customer information may have been extracted in Dish cybersecurity breach, company says

Dish Network reported that it was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from...
Dish Network reported that it was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from their systems during a recent cybersecurity breach.(Dish)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Dish Network reported customer information may have been compromised during a recent cybersecurity breach.

The company said in a statement that they became aware of the breach on Feb. 23 and contracted cybersecurity experts and outside advisers to evaluate the situation.

It was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from their systems during the breach. Dish said that personal customer information could have been included in that data. However, it has not been confirmed since the investigation is still ongoing.

The cybersecurity breach has resulted in an extended outage of Dish services, including television services, customer service sites and the company’s internal communications.

Many customers have reported difficulties accessing their accounts, paying their bills, and reaching customer support.

Dish said they are continuing to restore their customer services but reported it will take more time before they are fully restored.

