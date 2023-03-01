CCU hosts ribbon cutting for new Broadway at the Beach Teal Nation store

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Chants fans can now get all their favorite Teal Nation merchandise at a new store at Broadway at the Beach.

Coastal Carolina University held a ribbon cutting for the new Teal Nation store on Tuesday.

Now that it’s in place, CCU fans now have another option when it comes to buying Chants gear. The new location is something school leaders have talked about opening for more than a decade.

“I heard about this idea that it had been discussed literally back in 2007, 2008,” said Michael Benson, President of Coastal Carolina University.

Over time that idea became a hot topic for many Chanticleer fans desperate to represent Teal Nation.

“We decided to kind of pick it up again in the context of what was happening last football season when a lot of fans were contacting me via Twitter or directly via e-mail asking where can they get CCU gear,” said Benson.

Benson said for years, fans could only find gear at the campus bookstore, the Hackler at CCU, or at the Walmart on Highway 501.

Alongside other leaders, Benson wanted to find a location for more accessible gear, and in the fall of 2022, a lease was signed at Broadway At The Beach for Teal Nation.

“I think it’s absolutely incredible,” said Charley Trout, a senior a CCU. “I have grown up here so walking around Broadway and stuff like that all you see is Myrtle Beach merch, you can get that anywhere on the Grand Strand but coming here and seeing Coastal Carolina merch is just great.”

It’s an excitement not just students and fans feel, but those who helped make it possible feel too.

“It represents the opportunity every year for millions of tourists and visitors to experience the culture of our Conway campus while here in Myrtle Beach,” said Ashley Holloway, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications at CCU.

Other students and staff shared similar sentiments.

“As a senior here it’s so crazy to see you know coastal family growing throughout Myrtle Beach and seeing everyone come together just enjoying this and of course buying their Coastal merchandise to take home, said Abbe Reynold, a Senior at CCU.

According to school leaders, online shopping options are in the works for the near future.

The Teal Nation grand opening is Wednesday, March 1 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.