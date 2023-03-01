Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Army Corps of Engineers receives federal funding to help replenish beaches in North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach city leaders met with the Army Corps of Engineers last fall to survey and...
North Myrtle Beach city leaders met with the Army Corps of Engineers last fall to survey and assess the damage brought on by Hurricane Ian.(Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Federal funding will help to put more sand along the North Myrtle Beach coastline.

The federal government plans to provide $13 million to the City of North Myrtle Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) project, which conducts periodic beach renourishment.

The funding will replenish the sand along nine miles of the North Myrtle Beach coastline as part of a larger Army Corps of Engineers project to pump sand onto the nearly 27 miles of Grand Strand beaches.

The project will involve widening the beach, rebuilding new dunes, planting dune vegetation and installing sand fencing.

Crews will also dredge sand from offshore borrow sites and place it on the beaches. The city’s beach survey data will determine the current sand deficit and how much will need to be dredged for the project.

The start date of the renourishment project has not been determined. The Army Corps of Engineers will have to finalize the project’s engineering and award construction to a contractor.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Doyle
Day 32: Nonprofit announces ‘nothing more’ it can do in search for Tyler Doyle
Kara Morgan Cribb
Woman rescued, charged with DUI, child endangerment after crashing into Myrtle Beach pond
Oaks of Loris and Inlet Oaks Assisted Living Facilities could be shut down after an...
DHEC documents reveal serious issues at 2 Horry County assisted living facilities
Keyhamis Stanley
Man accused of firing shots outside Molly Darcy’s Irish Pub in North Myrtle Beach
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

Latest News

A few showers are likely on Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: A few showers Thursday
Brenda Covington
Sheriff’s office scales back search operation for missing Laurinburg woman
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
LIVE: Day 27: Closing arguments begin in Murdaugh murder trial, jury visits Moselle property
SCHP: Pedestrian killed by minivan in Darlington County