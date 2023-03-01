Army Corps of Engineers receives federal funding to help replenish beaches in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Federal funding will help to put more sand along the North Myrtle Beach coastline.

The federal government plans to provide $13 million to the City of North Myrtle Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) project, which conducts periodic beach renourishment.

The funding will replenish the sand along nine miles of the North Myrtle Beach coastline as part of a larger Army Corps of Engineers project to pump sand onto the nearly 27 miles of Grand Strand beaches.

The project will involve widening the beach, rebuilding new dunes, planting dune vegetation and installing sand fencing.

Crews will also dredge sand from offshore borrow sites and place it on the beaches. The city’s beach survey data will determine the current sand deficit and how much will need to be dredged for the project.

The start date of the renourishment project has not been determined. The Army Corps of Engineers will have to finalize the project’s engineering and award construction to a contractor.

