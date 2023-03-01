Submit a Tip
100 days missing: Authorities continue search for 11-year-old Cornelius girl

The Cornelius Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the State Bureau of Investigation are searching for Madalina.
Officers in the past have said her mother and stepfather “clearly” were not telling authorities everything they know.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday marks 100 days since Madalina Cojocari was last seen.

The 11-year-old from Cornelius was last seen getting off of a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022, but wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 15.

In February, Cornelius Police tweeted a new picture of Madalina. The last time WBTV talked to police, they were asking people in Madison County if they had seen the child’s mother, Diana Cojocari, in the area.

During that same timeframe, stepfather Christopher Palmiter said he traveled to Michigan.

Diana Cojocari and Palmiter were arrested Dec. 17 for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. They were scheduled for court on Thursday, March 2, but that has been pushed back.

Madalina weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

