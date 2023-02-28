Submit a Tip
‘We can’t do this without you’: Grand Strand Humane Society in desperate need of fosters

Lilly is one of the many dogs that the Grand Strand Humane Society in need of a forever home or a foster home.
Lilly is one of the many dogs that the Grand Strand Humane Society in need of a forever home or a foster home.(Source: Grand Strand Humane Society)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society needs the community’s help when it comes to fostering animals.

The organization put out two desperate pleas on social media on Monday looking for people who can foster animals from its shelter.

“The stray animals keep flooding our kennels, the desperate calls to surrender are overwhelming, the feeling of not being able to help those that need us is more than we can take,” the Grand Strand Humane Society posted.

The organization said that recent adoption events haven’t helped with the surge in animals and their rescue partners across the country are also full.

The Grand Strand Humane Society said families and even businesses can foster animals for its shelter.

It will supply all food, crates, beds and medical supplies, and the only thing families need to do is supply their homes.

Anyone interested in fostering an animal from the Grand Strand Humane Society can text 860-944-3940.

