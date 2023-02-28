Submit a Tip
Suspect in deadly shooting involving several police officers dead by suicide

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center(PCDC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The man accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 during an ambush-style shooting has died in prison, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt confirms Tuesday morning.

Hunt confirmed to WYMT Lance Storz committed suicide in the Pike County Detention Center.

Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley also confirmed the incident and told our sister station WSAZ “It’s a cowardly way out by a coward in every sense of the word.”

Storz was accused of killing three officers, killing a police K-9, and injuring four others during the shooting Thursday, June 30th along Main Street near the intersection of Railroad Street in Allen.

The victims were Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Captain Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Drago.

Deputy William Petry was a 31-year law enforcement veteran. He served two years with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, 15 years with Kentucky State Police, and 14 years with Prestonsburg Police Department.

Captain Ralph Frasure was a 39-year law enforcement veteran. He served with the Prestonsburg Police Department since 1983.

Jacob Chaffins was a three-year law enforcement veteran. He served with the Prestonsburg Police Department since 2019.

Drago, a German Shepherd drug detection dog, was a six-year veteran with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.

Several others, including Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson, Constable Gary Wolfe and former Floyd County Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds were injured in the shooting.

Pikeville Police Department is investigating the case.

We will have much more on this story later today on WYMT.

