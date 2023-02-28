Submit a Tip
Surfside Beach area church celebrates expansion of food bank, 20 years in service

The Tabernacle Church celebrated 20 years in service along with the expansion of its food bank...
The Tabernacle Church celebrated 20 years in service along with the expansion of its food bank located at 530 North Azalea Drive.(Source: WMBF News)
By Julia Richardson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach area church has hit a major milestone.

The Tabernacle Church celebrated 20 years in service along with the expansion of its food bank located at 530 North Azalea Drive.

The food bank was started three years after the church opened. Last year, it produced over a million pounds of food for people in need.

It’s open Tuesdays and Fridays to members of the community, and there is also a second location at Seaboard Bedding and Furniture that’s open every second Saturday of the month.

Christina Cortes, the director of the Tabernacle Church Food Bank, said the food bank feeds about 200 families on the days it’s open.

People in need of food can go to the food bank, grab a shopping cart and take whatever they need.

Cortes said her mother started the food bank and said she is proud to carry on the family legacy.

“I must say I speak for my father, my mother, my family, it feels so good to be able to do work that only God could do,” said Cortes.

Cortes said they are always looking for people to help in the food bank’s mission to feed families.

CLICK HERE for more information on how you can help.

