Sheriff’s Office: Georgetown County armed robbery suspect arrested in Sumter County

Jeffrey Miller
Jeffrey Miller(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Georgetown County has been arrested for attempting the same crime a few counties over.

Jeffrey Lorenzo Miller, 26, of Sumter was arrested on Feb. 7 at a Dollar General in Sumter County by South Carolina Highway Patrol and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Miller is suspected of robbing several Dollar General stores in Sumter County and was arrested at the final store he entered.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Suspects wanted for armed robbery in Georgetown

Miller also allegedly robbed the Dollar General store on Pleasant Hill Drive in Georgetown County on Feb. 5 with an unknown accomplice according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. When Miller was arrested in Sumter County, his suspected accomplice from the Georgetown County armed robbery was not with him.

Investigators in Georgetown County used evidence gathered in the crime and evidence obtained after Miller was taken into custody to confirm his involvement in Georgetown County at the time of the Dollar General robbery.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants for Miller’s arrest. He is currently being held in Sumter County.

