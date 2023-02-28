Search for beloved Laurinburg woman turns into recovery operation, officials say

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing 71-year-old Laurinburg woman has become a recovery operation rather than a rescue mission, officials said.

A Silver Alert was issued late Friday for Brenda Covington who suffers from dementia. The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said it does not suspect foul play and that there’s been a recent history of Covington wandering near her house on Highland Road, but nothing to this extent.

Brenda Covington (North Carolina Center For Missing Persons)

Scotland County provided an update Tuesday on its search for Covington.

Search crews received new information that she was last seen at the intersection of Produce Market and McGirts Bridge roads, so search efforts have been refocused in that area.

Authorities are asking the community to look over their doorbell and security cameras for any sign of Covington any time from 2 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

They also asked people to look around their properties in areas where someone could seek shelter or hide, such as outbuildings, bushes or dog houses.

Covington is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 910-277-3231.

