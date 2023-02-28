Scotland County Schools superintendent voted out as board seeks new leadership direction

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - During a Scotland County school board meeting Monday, members decided Dr. Takeda LeGrand would no longer serve as the school district’s superintendent, according to a statement from the board.

The Scotland County Board of Education voted unanimously to “invoke the unilateral termination clause” in LeGrand’s contract.

LeGrand’s last day with the District was Monday.

“The Board determined that it was in the best interests of the students and staff of Scotland County Schools that the District move in the direction of new leadership in the Superintendent’s Office,” wrote Rick Singletary, the Scotland County Schools Board of Education Chair.

LeGrand was hired by the district in November 2020.

Barbara Adams, director of federal programs, will fulfill the duties of superintendent for the time being.

