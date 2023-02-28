Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Prosecutors: Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder

Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's "The Wire."
By WCVB staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) - A man has been charged in Massachusetts in connection to a cold case murder, thanks to DNA, a GPS tracker and a sweet potato.

Forty-year-old Devarus Hampton was charged Monday. The charges come 12 years to the day after Todd Lampley was found shot to death in 2011.

The lead that resulted in Hampton’s arrest was a phone tied to the name Marlo Stanfield, a fictional character in the HBO series “The Wire.”

In the show, a potato was used as a silencer.

Investigators found a sweet potato at the real scene of Lampley’s murder.

According to officials, the sweet potato had Hampton’s DNA on it.

Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime.

They also say GPS tracking puts him at a pond where a gun was later recovered.

Hampton is being held without bail. He has a court date scheduled for April 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Resorts recently completed a 65 million dollar renovation, and a highlight-- Black...
New brewery tops off $65M renovation at Myrtle Beach-area resort
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
1 hurt, vehicle overturns in Myrtle Beach-area crash
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

.
Rally for Ukraine held in Market Common
new apartment complex coming to the Carolina Forest area along Carolina Forest Blvd.
‘I don’t think it’s gonna stop’: New data shows significant growth in Carolina Forest area
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
From White House, Biden says ‘Black history matters’
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
Renaissance Towers as of Feb. 27, 2023
Residents return to formerly-deemed unsafe Renaissance Towers in Myrtle Beach area