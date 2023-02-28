Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in...
Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in November of this year, while Fiat Chrysler will start shipping the left-hand-drive gas-powered vehicles in December.(PxHere)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is buying 9,250 Ford Motor Co. electric vans and 14,000 charging stations as part of a move to switch its fleet to electric vehicles.

The service also is buying another 9,250 internal combustion vans from Fiat Chrysler in North America, now part of Amsterdam-based Stellantis. The Fiat Chrysler and Ford vehicles together will cost just over $1 billion.

The gas-powered vehicles fill an urgent need, the Postal Service said in a statement Tuesday.

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in November of this year, while Fiat Chrysler will start shipping the left-hand-drive gas-powered vehicles in December.

Contracts totaling $260 million for the charging stations went to Blink Charging Co., Siemens Industry Inc., and Rexall USA Energy Solutions, the Postal Service said.

Charging stations will be installed at several Postal Service facilities including sorting and delivery centers, starting in the third quarter of this year.

In December the Postal Service said it would sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.

The post office said it is spending nearly $10 billion to electrify its aging fleet, including installing a modern charging infrastructure at hundreds of postal facilities nationwide and purchasing at least 66,000 electric delivery trucks in the next five years. The spending includes $3 billion in funding approved under a landmark climate and health policy adopted by Congress last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Doyle
Day 32: Nonprofit announces ‘nothing more’ it can do in search for Tyler Doyle
Renaissance Towers as of Feb. 27, 2023
Residents return to formerly-deemed unsafe Renaissance Towers in Myrtle Beach area
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
BLOG: Day 25: Murdaugh defense rests its case; jury to visit Moselle property

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight Podcast: Education
.
Sheriff’s Office: Georgetown County armed robbery suspect arrested in Sumter County
.
New downtown surf shop serves community more than surfboards
.
CCU Teal Nation store opens at Broadway at the Beach
Steve Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in New York. Bannon is...
Lawyer: Steve Bannon-linked border wall nonprofit is defunct