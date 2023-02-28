Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Man tips waitress for meal before robbing Waffle House

Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.
Police said a suspect robbed a Waffle House after eating a meal and paying for it there.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA (Gray News) – Oklahoma police said a man was arrested after he paid for a meal and even tipped the waitress before deciding to rob a Waffle House.

The Tulsa Police Department made a post on Facebook saying officers responded to a call for an armed robbery just before noon on Thursday.

On the way to the restaurant, officers said they saw what appeared to be the suspect running southbound along a retaining wall of the highway. Police later identified him as Victor DonJuan Medina.

Authorities took Medina into custody and recovered a gun he was carrying.

During an investigation, police said they found out Medina ate at the Waffle House before the robbery. He paid for his meal and even tipped the waitress before pulling a gun on an employee, demanding cash from the register and running out.

Police said Medina was charged with robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Resorts recently completed a 65 million dollar renovation, and a highlight-- Black...
New brewery tops off $65M renovation at Myrtle Beach-area resort
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Tyler Doyle
DAY 32: Search for Tyler Doyle resumes Monday following weekend sonaring

Latest News

.
Rally for Ukraine held in Market Common
A 92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for the NOAA since 1965.
92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 60 years
A 92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for the NOAA since 1965.
92-year-old woman has been tracking weather for NOAA for 60 years
Lilly is one of the many dogs that the Grand Strand Humane Society in need of a forever home or...
‘We can’t do this without you’: Grand Strand Humane Society in desperate need of fosters
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
White House: No more TikTok on government devices within 30 days