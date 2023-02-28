Submit a Tip
Paid parking season in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach starts on Wednesday

Paid parking season runs from March 1 through October 31 in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The parking meters are going to be back up and running on Wednesday.

Paid parking season in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach picks back up on Wednesday and runs through October 31.

MORE INFORMATION:

Parking meters are enforced from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week.

Outside of paying to park at the meters, there are six parking pass, decal and placard options for residents and visitors in Myrtle Beach.

The parking options in Myrtle Beach are as follows:

Resident Parking Decal

  • Free with proof of City of Myrtle Beach residency and paid vehicle tax.
  • Your vehicle must “live” in the City of Myrtle Beach limits.

Guest Placard

  • For residential properties east of Kings Highway, 31st Avenue North to 82nd Avenue North.
  • Four placards per address limit (no fee)

7-Day Visitor Parking Pass for Metered Parking

  • Cost is $50
  • Passes cannot be used in decal-only restricted parking
  • Passes are available from Reef Parking in the Pavilion Parking Garage, 914 North Kings Highway

Non-Resident Employee Decal

  • Must be directly employed by a business located East of Kings Highway to the oceanfront.
  • $50 per calendar year

Non-Resident Decal/Placard

  • Placards can be used at designated metered parking, located between 6th Avenue South and 21st Avenue North, and at metered street ends, from 69th to 77th Avenues North (not to be used in decal-only restricted parking)
  • $100 per calendar year

Non-Resident Golf Cart Decal/Placard

  • Placards can be used at designated metered parking, located between 21st Avenue North and 6th Avenue South, and at metered street ends, from 69th to 77th Avenues North (not to be used in decal-only restricted parking)
  • $100 per calendar year

In North Myrtle Beach, there are some changes and updates for parking registrations.

Decals are also no longer required for most vehicles. Instead, parking will be enforced through license plate recognition. A similar system is also being implemented in Surfside Beach.

