New downtown surf shop serves community more than surfboards

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Good Vibes Surf & Skate shop is a family-owned small business opening on Broadway Street downtown.

Philip Jackson, the owner of Good Vibes Surf & Skate said he uprooted his business from Surfside Beach for more space and new opportunities.

“I love waving to people. I love talking to people. The other location didn’t really allow me to do that. Now, the traffic on the street, we can go outside, we have a yard next to us we can do events in, so it’s really just a great space to do what we want to do how we want to do it,” said Jackson.

However, the family-owned business does more than just sell surfboards. The shop also serves as headquarters for his nonprofit Surf Dreams Foundation.

Jackson started the nonprofit back in 2014 when he saw a need for wet suits and surfboards in the community.

Now, the organization provides free surfing classes, camps, scholarship opportunities and more.

Jackson said he’s excited to be a part of Myrtle Beach’s vision to bring downtown back to life

“It kind of got let go for a long time, and they’re doing a lot to bring it back to where it needs to be to have that small-town vibe and downtown feel. I feel like we bring something major to the table, something for the kids, family and tourists as well,” said Jackson.

Jackson is also partnering with the Heart of Stoke Foundation, a new non-profit that gives kids gear and places to skateboard.

Good Vibes Surf & Skate shop opens at 605 Broadway St. on Tuesday, from 4-7 p.m.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place at 5 p.m.

