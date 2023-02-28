Murrells Inlet Elks donate iPads to special abilities students in Georgetown County

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Murrells Inlet Elks recently received a $4,000 grant and decided to purchase eight iPads for special abilities students in the Georgetown County School District.

The Murrells Inlet Elks were able to spend the grant money, which came from the Elks National Foundation, on anything they chose. The group’s Special Abilities Committee reached out to the Georgetown County School District and found out about the need for iPads in the district’s Special Abilities Program.

“We’re here for the community, and I’m grateful for our special abilities committee for doing this,” said John Serviss, Elks’ exalted ruler. “Anything that can help out, that’s what we try to do.”

The Elks said there are about 45 students who will have access to the iPads.

Michael Caviris, executive director of special abilities programs in the Georgetown County School District, said the iPads will go to students at both Georgetown and Waccamaw High Schools. He added that the possibilities of learning materials that students can use are endless.

“There are so many different apps out there to help with communication, to help with learning, to help with math, to help with just all kinds of areas, he said. “So what we’ll do is look at what the needs are in those classes and those individual students, and then go ahead and put those apps on the systems.”

Caviris said he is grateful for the Elks’ support.

“It just means the world to us, and it’s also nice to be involved in a community-type effort,” said Caviris. “I think nowadays, at times, we don’t see all of the positive things in the world, and this is a positive thing, it’s something to celebrate.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.