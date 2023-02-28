Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man accused of firing shots outside Molly Darcy’s Irish Pub in North Myrtle Beach

Keyhamis Stanley
Keyhamis Stanley(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Shots rang out early Sunday morning just across the street from a popular North Myrtle Beach bar and restaurant, according to an incident report.

A North Myrtle Beach officer was on patrol around 12:45 a.m. Sunday when he heard a commotion outside of Molly Darcy’s Irish Pub and Restaurant along South Ocean Boulevard.

The officer said when he turned around to check out what was going on he heard four gunshots go off at the Beachwear store parking lot, directly across the street from Molly Darcy’s.

No one was hit by the bullets.

The suspect, identified as Keyhamis Stanley, was taken into custody and “appeared to be grossly intoxicated,” according to the incident report.

A breathalyzer test was performed and Stanley’s blood alcohol concentration was measured at .22, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

During the investigation, police interviewed security who told officers that he saw Stanley show the gun three times while he was in the bar.

Stanley is charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He was released from jail on Sunday after posting a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

