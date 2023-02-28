Submit a Tip
Long Bay Symphony upcoming concert is From Gullah to Gospel

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Long Bay Symphony will present a special From Gullah to Gospel program highlighting the rich Gullah/Geechee heritage in the coastal South Carolina region as well as the subsequent development of African American musical genres, such as spirituals, ragtime, Dixieland jazz styles, and gospel.

Admission is completely free to the public. No reservations are required.

Learn more about the performers and the concert here!

