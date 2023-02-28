Long Bay Symphony upcoming concert is From Gullah to Gospel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Long Bay Symphony will present a special From Gullah to Gospel program highlighting the rich Gullah/Geechee heritage in the coastal South Carolina region as well as the subsequent development of African American musical genres, such as spirituals, ragtime, Dixieland jazz styles, and gospel.

Admission is completely free to the public. No reservations are required.

